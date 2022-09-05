Suzuki group donates 10 million yen to flood victims in Pakistan

As Pakistan faces one of the worst floods in the history of its existence, multinational brands aren’t shying away from supporting the rehabilitation of the displaced and affected families.

The Japanese automaker Suzuki Corporation, which is the market leader in Pakistan has come forward and pledged a generous 10 million yen for the noble cause of rehabilitation of the flood victims.

The message on their official channels read the following:

“We stand with Pakistan in this difficult time with all our support. We have our heartfelt solicitude to the people who suffered with their lives due to recent flood adversity and also extend support and sympathy to the people who still are suffering from this national disaster. Suzuki Group has decided as a gesture of solidarity to extend support of 10 million Japanese Yen to help people come back to their normal lives again. We wish and pray for the earliest recovery from this disastrous condition.”

