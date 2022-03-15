Suzuki car buyers to get tax relief

ISLAMABAD: Sales tax on Suzuki made cars has been reduced by five per cent, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah, the margin of sales tax on Suzuki made vehicles has been reduced to 12pc from 17pc.

The approval was given by the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, after hundreds of car buyers complained that the car company charged the old 17 per cent tax despite delivering the cars after the budget approval.

They argued that since the company was responsible for delayed delivery, the current tax should be charged.

The FTO said that directions have been issued to return five per cent extra sales tax charged from the Suzuki car purchasers.

Earlier, the Federal Board of Revenue clarified the ‘misunderstanding’ that emerged following the amendment in its Sales Tax Rules 2006 for the sale and purchase of used vehicles and said that instead of levying more taxes the board has ‘extended concessions’.

It had said in a statement that before the amendment the sales tax of 17 per cent was levied on the total value of the selling amount.

