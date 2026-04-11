Svalbard: The Arctic Island where birth and burial are restricted

OSLO: Svalbard, a remote Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean, is drawing global attention for its unique laws and extreme living conditions.

Located roughly midway between mainland Norway and the North Pole, the icy region is known for its rugged mountains, vast glaciers, and rich Arctic wildlife.

Often referred to as the “land of polar bears,” Svalbard is home to more polar bears than humans.

Estimates suggest between 2,600 and 3,600 bears inhabit the region, outnumbering the roughly 2,400 residents of its main town, Longyearbyen. Due to this, residents are advised to carry firearms when venturing outside settlements.

One of Svalbard’s most distinctive features is its open immigration policy. Under the Svalbard Treaty, citizens of any country can live and work there without a visa, provided they have employment and accommodation.

Despite this openness, the island enforces some unusual restrictions. Birth and burial are not permitted in Svalbard.

Due to the permafrost, bodies do not decompose, posing health risks. As a result, pregnant women and seriously ill individuals are transferred to mainland Norway for childbirth and medical care.

In addition, cats are banned on the island to protect native bird populations, reflecting strict environmental conservation policies.

Svalbard is also home to the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, a secure facility that stores over 900,000 crop seed samples from around the world, safeguarding global agriculture in case of major crises.

Another remarkable feature of the region is its extreme daylight cycle. Svalbard experiences nearly six months of continuous daylight in summer, followed by six months of darkness in winter.