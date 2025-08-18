Four dead, seven injured as roof collapses in Swabi

SWABI: At least four dead, seven other injured as roof collapsed in Gadoon area Swabi district, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to 1122 rescue, the incident occurred in Sarkoi Banda area of Gadoon where the roof collapsed after torrential rain in Swabi.

The severely injured have been rushed to Bacha Khan Medical Complex Shah Mansoor, Swabi, 1122 rescue officials added.

At least 657 people, including 392 men, have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Pakistan since June 26, while 929 others have been injured, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Of the nationwide death toll, 171 were children and 94 women. Among the injured, 437 were men, 256 children, and 236 women.

The NDMA said the casualties were caused by torrential monsoon rains, flash floods, and related hazards, adding that it was coordinating with provincial authorities to intensify relief and rescue operations in the worst-hit areas.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP): The province has suffered the heaviest losses, with 390 deaths — including 288 men, 59 children, and 43 women. KP also reported 245 injured (161 men, 45 children, and 39 women).

It is pertinent to mention here that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) continues to assist the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Provincial Disaster Management Authority in relief operations in KP floods affected areas on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Relief supplies have been dispatched to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by NDMA, the Armed Forces and welfare organizations

The relief consignment sent on Monday to Buner included tents, blankets, 7KVA generators, de-watering pumps, ration bags and medicines.