Swara Bhasker refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker refused to work with prolific star Shah Rukh Khan in his film ‘Zero‘.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Swara Bhasker, in an interview, revealed that she told him to ask the director Aanand L. Rai to pick his for the movie. However, she did not want to play a mother or a sister in the film.

The director told the wife of Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad that he could only offer her a mother’s role, which she rejected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

Swara Bhasker said she loves Shah Rukh Khan and grew up watching his films. The actor said the latter’s film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge ruined her life.

Related – Shah Rukh Khan has bad news for his fans

‘Zero‘ told the story of a vertically challenged man Bauua Singh (Shah Rukh Khan). He has a charming and witty nature with a bit of arrogance. He broadens his horizon and finds purpose in life.

The film had a stellar cast with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif playing female leads.

Actors Alia Bhatt, Juhi Chawla, Remo D’Souza, Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone and Sridevi played themselves.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and Karuna Badwal produced the film. Tanishk Bagchi along with Ajay and Atul Gogavale composed the music.