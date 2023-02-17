Swara Bhasker welcomes husband Fahad Ahmad to her ‘chaotic’ heart

Indian actor Swara Bhasker shared a mushy video with her husband Fahad Ahmad as she welcomed him to her chaotic heart.

‘Veere Di Wedding’ actor shared her and political activist, Fahad Ahmad’s love story on social media, hours after getting married to him in court on Thursday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video featured snippets of their first meeting at a rally, the flirty WhatsApp conversations, the pet who played cupid and even sneak peeks of love-filled video calls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

Sharing the post on the photo and video sharing social application, Bhasker wrote, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!”

Bhasker said to her now-husband Ahmad, “Welcome to my heart. It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chak De India’ co-star Tanya Abrol gets married

The video garnered love from social users including the Bollywood fraternity and they send heartfelt wishes for the newlyweds.

It is pertinent to mention here that Swara Bhasker did the court marriage with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad yesterday, while the full-fledged ceremony with rituals will be held next month in March.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

After registering their union under the Special Marriage Act, the much-in-love couple posed for pictures and videos to the shutterbugs.

Comments