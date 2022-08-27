Swat: Educational institutions closed as devastating floods wreak havoc

SWAT: The district administration has closed all educational institutions across the Swat district due to the devastation caused by flash flooding generated by abnormal monsoon rains, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued here, the educational institutions will remain closed until September 5.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has declared an emergency in Swat after the scale of devastation caused by the flooding.

The state of emergency will be in effect until August 30 for relief efforts in flood-affected areas of Swat, a notification by the KP relief department stated.

Meanwhile, the Swat River is currently witnessing a very-high flood and has swept away two markets in Kalam city.

Swat’s additional deputy commissioner, Abrar Wazir, said in a statement today that 28 people were also injured by the flash floods in different parts of the district, adding that the floods washed away 233 houses, 41 schools, over 50 hotels and 24 bridges according to the data collected so far.

Wazir said the floods washed about 130 kilometres of roads in Swat.

