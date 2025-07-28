Prime suspects in Swat madrassa student murder case arrested

SWAT: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed to have arrested the prime suspects in the murder of a 14-year-old boy at a Swat madrassa, ARY News reported.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Maulana Muhammad Umar and his son, Qari Ehsan, identified, have been arrested. The father-son duo is accused of beating the minor to death.

District Police Officer (DPO) said that 10 other suspects allegedly involved in the incident were arrested at the scene. The police are continuing their investigation into the brutal crime that has shocked the local community.

Authorities sealed a madrassa and arrested nine staff members, including teachers, on July 22 after the boy was allegedly tortured to death.

Read More: Swat madrassa sealed after student tortured to death by teachers

The incident occured in Chaliyar area of Khwazakhela. According to police, the student, Farhan, was brutally beaten by the madrassa teachers for being absent from class. He succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, the bereaved family and local residents staged a protest on the main Kalam-Matta road, blocking traffic. They demanded justice and the arrest of all those involved.

Assistant Commissioner Khwazakhela sealed the madrassa, and an FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder) and the Child Protection Act.