Swat, Mingora and other parts of KP receive snowfall, rain

Peshawar: Rain and snowfall continued in Swat, Mingorwa and other several districts of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, causing temperatures to drop sharply and intensifying cold conditions in the region.

Intermittent rain was recorded in Mingora and other parts of Swat, while snowfall persisted at various tourist destinations, adding to the winter chill. In Kohat, light drizzle affected the city and surrounding areas, leading to a noticeable fall in temperatures.

Dera Ismail Khan also experienced rainfall in the city and nearby localities, further intensifying cold weather conditions. Meanwhile, after a prolonged dry spell, light rain was reported in several areas of Upper Dir, bringing temporary relief from dry conditions.

In Karak, light rain in the city and adjoining areas led to a sharp increase in cold intensity. Mansehra witnessed rainfall in the plains, while snowfall continued in upper regions, including Kaghan Valley, Siran Valley and Konsh Valley. At the popular tourist destination Babusar Top, snowfall exceeding one foot was recorded.

Light rain was also reported in various parts of Haripur and Tehsil Ghazi, while heavy rainfall in Chaman and surrounding areas submerged several low-lying localities, disrupting daily life.

Authorities have advised residents and travellers to remain cautious as cold weather conditions persist across the region.