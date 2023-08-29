Swat: One killed as vehicle carrying students plunges into ditch

SWAT: One student killed as vehicle carrying college student plunged into a ditch in Fazal Banda Matta area of Swat, ARY News reported.

As per details, the tragic incident occurred when an ill-fated vehicle carrying student of government college Matta fell into ditch.

The incident killed one student while 14 others sustained injuries. The student went to Swat on college picnic.

Earlier, at least six people died including women as a van carrying passengers plunged into a ravine in Mansehra.

As per details, the tires of the passenger van burst and it fell into the ravine as the driver lost control over the vehicle.

The passenger van was going to Mansehra from Battagram. Rescue sources said that six people including two women died and 10 others sustained injuries. The dead bodies and injured have been taken to hospital.

In a separate incident, at least eight people lost their lives, and nine sustained serious injuries after a car and a van near Babusar Top – Chilas on Friday.

The car-van collision occurred at Gati Das locality near Babusar Top in which eight tourists were killed and nine got injured. Locals and rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured people to the hospital.

Rescue officials told the media that a passenger van and a car fell into a steep ravine after collision and both vehicles caught fire.