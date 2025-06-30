Swat Anti-Encroachment drive halted amid political pushback

SWAT: In a sudden twist of events, the Swat River encroachment operation has been adjourned after realising properties claimed to be owned by influential political figures, ARY News reported.

The operation, which began as a result of the tragic Swat River incident in which multiple lives were lost, was part of a broader crackdown on unauthorised construction and mining activities along the riverbanks.

According to reports, the Swat River encroachment operation teams were directed to stand down after a four-hour delay, just as they reached politically connected structures.

The Commissioner of Malakand Division chaired a high-level meeting, which lasted over three hours but ended with no results.

According to the authorities, the presence of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) was cited for the unlawful property, while others claimed that many victims also held NOCs and stay orders.

The anti-encroachment campaign was initiated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who assured a strict result after the Swat River incident.

The Chief Minister’s spokesperson emphasised that the operation involves the district administration, police, and other relevant agencies, stating that everyone would be held accountable, regardless of their status.

The Swat River encroachment have long been a source of concern, with previous reports stressing violations of the River Protection Act 2014.

Many hotels and commercial structures were built within forbidden zones, often with political support. The recent incident, in which 12 tourists sank due to an unexpected surge in river flow, restimulated calls for strict enforcement and accountability.

Despite the Chief Minister’s steadfastness, the suspension of the operation has raised questions about political influence in Swat and the government’s ability to implement its directives.

Civil society and opposition leaders have criticised the move, calling for transparency and equal application of the law.

However, in response to ARY News report, the Chief Minister has directed the resumption of the Swat River encroachment operation in Swat on an immediate basis.