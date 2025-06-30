KP Governor announces to send two Swat heroes on Umrah for rescuing tourists

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday announced that two young men who bravely rescued tourists during a flash flood in the Swat River will be sent on Umrah. He also pledged to recommend them for national civil awards.

The two local heroes from Swat Muhammad Hilal Khan and Asmat Ali met with Faisal Kundi at the Governor House, where they were honored for their courageous actions. Using a makeshift raft, the duo risked their lives to save stranded tourists caught in the sudden floodwaters.

In recognition of their heroism, the governor presented both young men with commemorative shields and expressed deep admiration for their bravery and humanitarian spirit.

He announced to send both rescuers to Umrah, stating they he would formally recommend their names to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for civil award.

Governor Kundi also directed the chairman of the Red Crescent Society to enhance emergency response capabilities in Swat by equipping local offices with boats to ensure swift action during future flood emergencies.

Both Hilal Khan and Asmat Ali expressed their gratitude to the governor for the recognition and appreciation of their lifesaving efforts.

