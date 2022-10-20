Swat school van driver was killed for honour: KP IGP

SWAT: Ruling out the impression of the terror attack on the Swat school van, IPG KP on Thursday said the driver was killed for ‘honour’, ARY News reported.

Two weeks earlier, a driver of a school van was killed and two students were injured when their vehicle came under attack by unidentified gunmen in Guli Bagh village situated within the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Swat district.

KP IG Moazzam Answari while addressing a press conference said that the incident was not terrorism and said one man has been arrested in the killing, while two are still at large.

He said the weapon and the motorcycle used in the killing have been recovered and said the school van driver was shot dead by his brother-in-law over honour.

The attack on the Swat school van sparked protests in the area. Thousands of people took to the streets to demand the arrest of the culprits behind the attack on a school van in Swat.

Locals in Mingora claim that terrorists from banned outfits were behind the attack, although no terrorist group has yet taken responsibility for the attack.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had also expressed concerns over the deteriorated law and order situation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, Khawaja Asif said that the provincial government was responsible for maintaining law and order situation. “Armed forces rendered countless sacrifices to establish peace in the country.”

