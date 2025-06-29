web analytics
Swat tragedy: Opposition Leader demands CM Gandapur to resign

SWAT: Leader of opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Ibadullah Khan, has demanded of CM Gandapur to step down over Swat tragedy.

PML-N member in Swat said that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s callous attitude has been exposed.

He urged for convening urgent session of the provincial assembly.

“Chief Minister has been responsible for Swat tragic incident,” he said. He demanded registration of an FIR against Ali Amin Gandapur.

“Money decides transfers of ACs and DCs,” commenting on government action against officials over Swat incident, Ibadullah Khan said. “Transfer of DC or AC could not compensate the loss,” he said.

Rescue teams continue their search for missing tourists swept away by flash floods in the Swat River on Friday, as three survivors and 14 bodies have been recovered so far.

According to DC Swat, a total of 17 people were caught in a sudden surge of water while gathered near the riverbank.

DC stated that among the victims, 10 were residents of Daska in Punjab, six were from Mardan, and one was a local resident of Swat.

