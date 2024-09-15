web analytics
Sunday, September 15, 2024
Woman kills mother-in-law over domestic dispute in Swat

SWAT: In a horrific incident, a woman killed her mother-in-law over a domestic dispute in Barama Swat, ARY News reported.

As per details, the woman killed her mother-in-law and pretended that a robbery have taken place in the house.

However, the police arrested the woman suspect and a case has been registered against her.

Earlier, in a heinous crime, a woman reportedly axed to death her husband over a family dispute in Karim Baistkhel area of Bannu, ARY News reported quoting police.

According to Mandan police, the woman, named Sultana Bibi, attacked her husband, Mohammad Roshan, 40, with an axe, killing him on the spot.

READ: Woman kills husband with axe over family dispute

They said the attacker fled the place and the body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

The officials said they had registered a case against the killer on the complaint of the deceased’s brother, Gul Sher Khan.

Separately, in another incident, a man accidentally shot at and killed his brother in Mir Wali Kallay Bazaar Ahmad Khan area.

Police identified the deceased as Ihsanullah. They said Adil Khan was cleaning his loaded pistol when it went off.

They, however, said the police had started investigating the shooting.

