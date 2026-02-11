Sweden plans tougher citizenship rules 

Sweden announced that it intends to tighten the requirements for acquiring citizenship, introducing stricter residency rules, financial thresholds and new language and civic knowledge tests.

If approved by parliament, the measures would come into force on June 6, Sweden’s national day, and would apply to applications currently being processed as well as new submissions.

Migration Minister Johan Forssell, whose right-wing minority government governs with the support of the Sweden Democrats, said it was presently too easy to obtain Swedish citizenship.

“Citizenship needs to mean more than it does today,” he told reporters, arguing that applicants had been able to qualify after five years without demonstrating sufficient knowledge of the Swedish language, society or financial independence.

Under the proposed changes, the minimum residency requirement would increase from five to eight years. Applicants would also be required to pass language and general knowledge tests, similar to those used in Denmark and the United States. The first examinations are expected to take place in August.

The new framework would introduce what the government describes as an “honest living” requirement. Individuals with criminal records, whether in Sweden or abroad, would face extended waiting periods before being eligible to apply. Those who have served prison sentences could be required to wait up to 17 years, compared with the current 10-year period.

Citizenship could also be denied to individuals deemed not to meet standards of conduct, including those with substantial debts, restraining orders or substance abuse issues.

In addition, applicants would need to demonstrate a minimum monthly pre-tax income of 20,000 kronor (approximately $2,225), although pensioners and students would be exempt.

Sweden has tightened its migration and asylum policies in recent years following the large influx of asylum seekers during the 2015 migrant crisis. The country has faced ongoing challenges integrating migrants, particularly in areas with higher unemployment and crime rates.