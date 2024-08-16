Sweden visa requirements, fees for Pakistani nationals

KARACHI: If you’re planning to explore Sweden’s captivating blend of history, nature, and culture, you’ll need to navigate the visa process. For Pakistani citizens, a short-term Schengen visa is required to visit Sweden.

Visa Fee and Changes

As of August 2024, the visa fee for a Sweden visit is 80 Euros. This fee is expected to increase in the near future.

Proof of Financial Means

Applicants must demonstrate sufficient financial resources for their stay. The minimum required amount is EUR 80 per day.

Bank Statement Requirements

Applicants need to submit bank statements from the past six months, duly signed and stamped by the bank. For a 30-day stay in Sweden, you must show a balance of EUR 2,400. As of August 16, 2024, with the exchange rate at Rs303.5 per Euro, this equates to Rs728,400.

Visa Processing

The Swedish Embassy handles Schengen visa applications for Pakistani and Afghan citizens, as well as those legally residing in Pakistan. Ensure you meet all requirements and provide accurate documentation to facilitate your visa application.