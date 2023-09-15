Swedish woman reaches KP to marry her Pakistani lover

ISLAMABAD: In yet another online love story, a Swedish woman reached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to marry her Pakistani lover, ARY News reported.

The 44-year-old Thanyarat Yantasath landed in Allabad Charbagh area of Swat to meet her lover Ahmed Shah, 23 years old.

The two became friends on social media and the Swedish girl landed in Swat after falling in love with Ahmed Shah who is doing bachelors in English.

The Swedish girl Yantasath married Ahmed Shah after converting to Islam and they both moved together to Islamabad.

Earlier, in another cross-border marriage story an Indian man and a Pakistani woman created a lot of buzz on social media.

A bride from Pakistan’s Karachi and a groom from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur tied the knot online after the woman failed to obtain an Indian visa on time.

The special online Nikah took place on Wednesday in Jodhpur. All the rituals of Nikah were performed virtually and a Qazi solemnised the marriage and the bride present in Karachi said: “Qabool Hai”.

Arbaaz, the younger son of contractor Mohammad Afzal, who lives in Jodhpur, got married to a Pakistani woman, Ameena. The marriage was scheduled to take place in Karachi but due to visa-related issues, the nikah was done online.