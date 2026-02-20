SWEEP: Karachi to get modern waste management system

KARACHI: The Sind government has approved the acceleration of the Solid Waste Emergency & Efficiency Project (SWEEP), a flagship initiative aimed at modernising Karachi’s waste management system.

The Chief Minister of Sind, Syed Murad Ali Shah, while presiding over a meeting at the Chief Minister’s House, has said that the project ‘SWEEP’, jointly implemented with the World Bank, is central to the vision of making Karachi cleaner, greener and more livable city.

The meeting was attended by Local Government Minister Nasir Shah, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Secretary Local Government Waseem Shamshad and Project Director SWEEP Anwar Shar.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister of Sind, Murad Ali Shah, has said SWEEP aims to reduce Karachi’s carbon footprint while complying with national and international environmental standards. The project will modernise waste collection and disposal, improve safety at dumpsites, rehabilitate exhausted areas, and support the livelihoods of waste pickers.

“Integrated solid waste management is essential for public health, environmental protection and climate resilience,” he said, urging officials to adhere strictly to environmental safeguards and complete all project components on time.

Infrastructure under SWEEP

SWEEP focuses on developing urgently required infrastructure, including modern garbage transfer stations (GTS) and sanitary engineered landfill sites (LFS), to strengthen municipal solid waste management.

Garbage transfer stations are designed to improve operational efficiency through organised waste reception, segregation and bulk transfer, reducing environmental and public health risks. The landfill site provides engineered, environmentally compliant disposal of residual waste, complete with leachate management systems and gas wells.

The chief minister reviewed progress on two major packages, Garbage Transfer Stations (GTS) and Jam Chakro Landfill Site (LFS).

Construction is underway at four locations of the GTS Package including, Sharafi Goth, Dinga Morr, Imtiaz and Gutter Baghicha. As of February 2026, Sharafi Goth GTS has achieved over 52 per cent physical progress, while other sites are progressing at varying stages. Completion of several facilities is expected by August 2026.

On the other hand, at the 485-acre Jam Chakro site, development is progressing across five landfill phases with an estimated lifespan of 6.5 years. Current physical progress stands at around 41 per cent, including construction of leachate tanks, gas wells, waste reception areas, internal roads and buildings. The site is designed to handle up to 7,000 tonnes of waste per day in an environmentally safe manner.

The chief minister noted that SWEEP aligns with Pakistan’s Vision 2025, which emphasises curbing urban pollution, modernising waste transfer systems and promoting sustainable cities. He instructed the project team to address existing delays, close performance gaps and maintain momentum to deliver tangible improvements for Karachi’s residents.

“We are committed to providing a sustainable and livable environment through an end-to-end, integrated solid waste management system,” the CM said, reiterating the government’s resolve to protect the city’s environment while supporting inclusive urban development.