Swimmer returns wedding ring lost 17 years ago

A swimmer found a wedding ring which fell 17 years ago in a British Columbia channel in Canada.

A foreign news agency reported that Royal Canadian Mounted Police was on the search for the owner of the ring which had names Stephanie and Noel engraved on it.

The police statement caught the attention of Noel Nissen’s father-in-law.

“My father-in-law reached out to me,” Nissen said as quoted by a news agency. “He had seen an article on another news site and sent it my way saying, ‘Is this yours?'”

The man said he was in utter shock after the ring was found after so long.

Noel Nissen recalled him and his buddies spending a day at the British Columbia channel and was unaware till he returned to his car that the ring had gone missing.

The man said he got the ring, which is in great condition, just ahead of his 20th wedding anniversary.

“You wouldn’t believe how good of a shape it’s in after 17 years in the channel. I would have thought for sure that it would have been worn down from years of water and sand going over it,” he said.

