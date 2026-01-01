Switzerland: Several dead in explosion at Crans Montana ski resort
- By AFP -
- Jan 01, 2026
Geneva, Switzerland: Several people were killed and others injured when an explosion ripped through a bar in the luxury Alpine ski resort town of Crans Montana, Swiss police said early Thursday.
“There has been an explosion of unknown origin,” Gaetan Lathion, a police spokesman in Wallis canton in southwestern Switzerland told AFP.
“There are several injured, and several dead.”
He said the explosion took place at around 1:30 am (0030 GMT) in a bar called Le Constellation, which is popular with tourists, as revellers rang in the new year.
Images published by Swiss media showed a building in flames, and emergency services nearby.
“The intervention is still ongoing,” he said.