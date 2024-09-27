Sydney Harbor turns green with mysterious colour

A section of Sydney Harbor in Australia temporarily turned bright green which disturbed many in the vicinity, however, later it turned out that it was due to a common dye used by plumbers.

The incident occurred, say the local citizens, when the dye flowed out through a storm drain, causing the water in the Kirribilli suburb to change colour on Wednesday.

Fire and Rescue New South Wales (NSW) quickly responded to the scene on complaints from the residents. They confirmed via social media that the spill was non-toxic and posed no threat to the environment. A video from the site showed the water resembling the Chicago River during its annual St. Patrick’s Day festivities, where the river is dyed green.

On Thursday, officials provided more details, explaining that the green colouring in Sydney Harbor was likely caused by fluorescein, a dye commonly used by plumbers to detect leaks. Superintendent Adam Dewberry of Fire and Rescue NSW stated, “We can’t say for sure, but that’s what we think it is. It’s a common product that does get used to dye water and it is very effective.”

Dewberry assured the public that the green water did not appear to have any adverse effects on fish or other local wildlife. Witnesses had reported seeing green liquid in a storm drain at Anderson Park the day before the harbour turned green. Even though water is not hazardous, firefighters are still investigating the exact origin of the chemical.

The incident, while unusual, highlighted the effectiveness of fluorescein in plumbing. The dye is known for its bright colour and plumbers often use it to trace leaks in water systems. However, its use in this case led to an unexpected and visually striking transformation of the harbour and baffled the local residents.

Some described the scene as looking like “green cordial” or “radioactive stuff you see in superhero movies.” Although there was initial confusion, the quick response from Fire and Rescue NSW helped to reassure the public that there was no danger.