Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's relationship heats up

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have reportedly advanced their relationship, moving into a more serious phase.

According to US Weekly, the Euphoria actress and the music executive are “amazed” by their strong connection, which has deepened more quickly than either of them expected.

An insider shared, “Things are getting serious, and it’s very real” They added on how genuine their bond has become.

Rumours of their romance began in June when Sweeney, 27 and Braun, 44, were spotted together in Italy, where they also attended the star-studded wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

According to a previous report from the National Enquirer suggested that their relationship started as a professional collaboration with Braun making a promise to help advance Sweeney’s career. However, the source indicated that their connection has “morphed into something entirely”, revealing that Sweeney is now “completely lovestruck”.