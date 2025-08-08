Has Sydney Sweeney joined the star-studded cast of ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’?

Hollywood starlet Sydney Sweeney has sparked major casting rumours as she was recently spotted on the sets of the much-buzzed ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ in New York.

The ensemble all-star cast of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel seems to be getting all the more exciting (and sizzling), with the addition of Hollywood bombshell, Sydney Sweeney, who was recently spotted on the sets of the comedy-drama.

As spotted by the onlookers, the ‘Euphoria’ star came out of a trailer along with the OG cast member Emily Blunt (aka Emily Charlton), in the vicinity, where the title was being shot on a rainy day.

Sydney Sweeney and Emily Blunt are seen on the set of “The Devil Wears Prada 2”. pic.twitter.com/Y7nxuMNP7p — 📸 (@metgalacrave) August 7, 2025

Before Sweeney, Blunt’s OG co-stars, Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci, aka Runway’s editor in chief, Miranda Priestly, and art director Nigel Kipling, along with Anne Hathaway (Andy Sachs), were also spotted filming the sequel on the bustling streets of NYC, as they returned to reprise their iconic roles.

Notably, these OG members will be joined by Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Pauline Chalamet, Justin Theroux, Tracie Thomas, Tibor Ravitz, Simone Ashley, Rachel Bloom, B.J. Novak, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Conrad Ricamora and Kenneth Branagh.

David Frankel helms the direction of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, slated to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.