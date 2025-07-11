Sydney Sweeney’s co-star talks about boxing scenes in Christy Martin biopic

Actor Katy O’Brian has shared fresh details about the fighting sequences with Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney in the Christy Martin biopic.

Directed by David Michod, the upcoming untitled sports biopic stars the Hollywood actress as Martin, a former professional boxer who competed from 1989-2012.

Christy Martin was the world champion in the super welterweight class in 2009, and survived a murder attempt by her husband James Martin the following year.

Sydney Sweeney gained 30 pounds to best portray the former boxer in the biopic.

Hollywood actor Katy O’Brian, who stars as a fellow boxer in the biopic, has revealed how the actor approached the boxing scenes in the film.

“I got punched quite a few times. It felt good. It was great. It better read well on camera,” she said while talking about her fight scenes with Sweeney.

Katy O’Brian admitted that she did “not feel good” about having to hit the Hollywood star during the filming for the Christy Martin biopic.

“Even with the extra 30 pounds I would still have 20 to 30 pounds on her so it never feels good. But she didn’t seem to care very much,” she said.

The actor added, “I was just like, ‘Please, don’t break my nose.’ I had to do ‘The Running Man’ right after. She was like, ‘If you break my nose, that’s fine,’” O’Brian added.

The actor revealed that the former boxing champions would visit the set often and watch them film the fight scenes.

“That alone is intimidating, to have a real person there and then a real person who can kick your b–t. That’s all very scary but she was super awesome, really hyped for it and was just a cool positive influence. She’s just a powerful woman and that’s cool to be around,” she said.