Sydney Sweeney credits Glen Powell for new music video gig

Hollywood starlet Sydney Sweeney has her ‘Anyone But You’ co-star Glen Powell to share credit for landing her latest music video gig, for Canadian pop star Tate McRae’s song ‘Miss Possessive’.

Amid the talks of their affair, which was later claimed to be a PR strategy for their Will Gluck and Ilana Wolpert’s rom-com, in which Sydney Sweeney also served as executive producer, the ‘Euphoria’ star has found another opportunity to gush over her co-star Glenn Powell, who reportedly helped the former to bag Tate McRae’s ‘Miss Possessive’ gig.

As the ‘huge fan’ Sweeney continued to rave about the ‘talented’ and super ‘hot’ McRae, she revealed during a recent chat show appearance that Powell ‘connected’ her with the Canadian pop star.

“He was like, ‘Hey, Tate wants me to connect you two. Can I give her your number?’ I said, ‘Yeah sure,’” she shared.

Notably, Sweeney’s latest statement about Powell came days after his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Paris, who dated the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor for three years, spoke up on their highly publicised breakup and said that she was ‘blindsided’ and ‘shattered’ when the rumours of ‘Anyone But You’ co-stars’ romance began to swirl.

