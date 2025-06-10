Sydney Sweeney reflects on dramatic transformation for Christy Martin biopic

Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney has reflected on her journey of transforming into boxer Christy Martin for an upcoming biopic.

The ‘Anyone But You’ star is set to play the iconic female boxer in an untitled sports biopic directed by filmmaker David Michod.

Christy Martin was a former professional boxer who competed from 1989 to 2012. She was also the world champion in the super welterweight class in 2009.

The former boxer survived a murder attempt by her husband the following year, as he stabbed her multiple times and also shot her.

In October last year, Sydney Sweeney took fans by surprise after dropping photos of herself as the former boxer.

The photos showed the Hollywood actor sporting a mullet while she also looked to have added some muscle to play Martin.

Sydney Sweeney has now reflected on months of intense training and diet to embody Christy Martin in the upcoming biopic.

“I came onboard to play Christy, and I had about three and a half months of training. I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours, and then weight-trained again at night for an hour,” she said in an interview with a US media outlet.

The ‘Anyone But You’ star added, “My body was completely different. I didn’t fit in any of my clothes. I’m usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27.”

Apart from Sydney Sweeney as Christy Martin, the upcoming biopic stars Ben Foster as James Martin, Merritt Weaver, Katy O’Brien, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor, Chad L. Coleman and Tony Cavalero.