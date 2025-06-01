Sydney Sweeney embraces life after Jonathan Davino split

Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney has opened up on her life and career after her shocking split from fiancée Jonathan Davino earlier this year.

During a recent interview with a US media outlet, the ‘Anyone But You’ star was asked if she was single.

Sydney Sweeney answered with just a simple “Yes,” while maintaining that she was enjoying spending time with her friends.

“I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it,” the Hollywood actor said.

Following her confirmation that she broke up with Jonathan Davino, insiders said that the relationship between the former couple had been facing challenges for a long time.

Quoting a close to the Hollywood actor, PEOPLE reported that Sydney Sweeney was focusing on her career after their relationship, which had been “rocky for a long time,” ended earlier this year.

“She’s exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She’s all about working right now and very excited about all her projects,” the publication quoted the source as saying.

“What did make her overwhelmed, though, was her relationship and her wedding. She didn’t feel right about it,” as per the source.

On the work front, Sydney Sweeney is set to reprise her role in the upcoming season of the hit show ‘Euphoria.’

The Hollywood star is also working to lead a movie adaptation of ‘The Housemaid.’