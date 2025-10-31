Sydney Sweeney in tears, whilst reflecting on Euphoria S3

Actress Sydney Sweeney opened up about the emotional conclusion of filming Euphoria’s third season, describing it as a poignant milestone that signals the end of HBO’s acclaimed teen drama.

The 28-year-old, who portrays Cassie Howard, shared her feelings during Variety’s Power of Women ceremony on Wednesday. “It’s gonna be a really bittersweet moment. I’m kind of terrified for how emotional it’s gonna be”, Sweeney said, noting her long journey with the show. “I was 20 when I did the pilot, so seeing a lot of the same people feels very comforting”.

Co-star Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs, echoed the sentiment, calling the production of season three “incredibly liberating”. He commended creator Sam Levinson for delivering something “incredibly clever and cinematic”. Elordi admitted to being in the dark about many plot details, likening the scripts to “FBI files”. “I’ll get to consume the show the same way that everybody else does as a fan”, he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Sweeney also addressed the challenges of returning to set after the tragic death of co-star Angus Cloud in July 2023. “It was definitely a very emotional experience… he was such a special person, and he was taken way too young”, she reflected.

Expected to be the series’ final season, Euphoria season three is slated for a 2025 release on HBO following delays due to industry strikes and scheduling conflicts.

Read more: Sydney Sweeney opens up about grieving Angus Cloud and her break from ‘Euphoria