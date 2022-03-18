Sydney Sweeney joins Dakota Johnson in Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man’ spinoff

Euphoria fame Sydney Sweeney has teamed up with Dakota Johnson for Marvel’s upcoming movie ‘Madame Web’ – a Spider-Man spinoff.

The 24-year-old Sydney Sweeney, known for her roles in series like ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The White Lotus’, has been roped in for Marvel’s upcoming solo film of Madame Web, a Marvel comics character of an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis, connected to a life support system resembling a spiderweb.

The news was confirmed by the rising star herself, when she shared a screengrab of an article about the recent development, on her Instagram account on Wednesday. The post was captioned with spider emoji.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ star came on board last month to play the titular role in the first Madame Web movie, which was announced in the same manner by her on the photo and video sharing site, with a spider web emoji.

More details on Sweeney’s character are yet to be known.

As per the reports, S.J. Clarkson will helm the title, which has been penned by Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, and Kerem Sanga.

Moreover, Madame Web will be the first female superhero in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which also includes movies like ‘Venom’, ‘Morbius’, and ‘Kraven the Hunter’.

