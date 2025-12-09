Sydney Sweeney calls ‘Christy’ most important film despite Golden Globes 2026 snub

Anyone But You star Sydney Sweeney showed her heartwarming gratitude to Christy when the sports movie received no nomination for the 2026 Golden Globes.

On Tuesday, December 9, the Euphoria actress released on Instagram a cover of Sports Illustrated depicting herself and Christy Martin, the inspiration for the 2025 boxing biographical movie.

“This is the most important film I’ve ever made,” Sydney Sweeney said with carousel photos captured in the boxing ring.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alum continued, “For 20 years, Christy Martin was one of the strongest women in the world inside the ring. But at home, she was abused and nearly killed by the man who claimed to love her.

Sydney Sweeney, 28, emphasised the significance of the film, saying, “In the United States, about 20 people are physically abused by an intimate partner every single minute. And that’s why this story matters.”

The rising celebrity stated that she will always support survivors and that if the movie has assisted even one person, “then we’ve done something that matters.”

Meanwhile, the beauty mogul wrapped up the post, noting, “Thank you for watching. Thank you for sharing. I hope Christy stays with you long after the credits roll. It has for me. ”

Christy, which premiered on November 7, 2025, did not receive any nominations, a severe setback to the project’s already disastrous box-office performance.

However, the Golden Globes’ refusal coincided with the debut of Sydney Sweeney’s new film, The Housemaid, a psychological thriller by Freida McFadden from 2022.

Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, and Elizabeth Perkins are among the actors along with Sydney Sweeney playing a part in the movie The Housemaid, which is slated to be in theaters on December 19, 2025.