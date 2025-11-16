Sydney Sweeney teases big progress on long-delayed Euphoria Season 3

Almost four years after we last saw the emotional chaos of Euphoria season 2, fans have been clinging to every scrap of news about season 3. And finally, Sydney Sweeney has dropped something big.

I caught her during a chat with Deadline, and Sydney Sweeney did that classic “I can’t really tell you anything, but let me accidentally say a lot” thing. She basically hinted that she just wrapped her work on Euphoria season 3 last week.

The way she said it, you could almost feel that mix of exhaustion and excitement actors get after months of shooting—because apparently they’ve been filming since February. Honestly, hearing Sydney Sweeney talk about wrapping makes season 3 suddenly feel real after all this waiting.

And that timing matters, because HBO’s Casey Bloys had already floated spring 2026 as the target return window. With Sydney Sweeney now off set, that date doesn’t sound like some optimistic PR line anymore. It actually feels on track.

Bloys also touched on the big question hovering over the show: what happens after Euphoria season 3? For months, everyone’s been whispering that season 3 might be the last.

He didn’t exactly confirm anything, but he made it clear the future depends on the producers—and, frankly, on juggling the schedules of a cast that’s basically turned into a collection of full-blown movie stars. It’s the kind of “we’ll see” answer you get when a network genuinely doesn’t want to close any doors yet.

For now, though, season 3 is locked in with eight episodes. Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Colman Domingo—they’re all back, along with Sydney Sweeney, who seems to be carrying half the anticipation for this show on her shoulders at this point.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney has her own busy slate outside the *Euphoria* world. She’s turning up in Christy, a sports biopic already out in the US and headed to UK cinemas soon. The film didn’t exactly set the box office on fire, but Sweeney’s performance is still pulling attention.

And she’s also stepping into The Housemaid, a psychological thriller with Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar—one of those tense, slow-burn roles that Sydney Sweeney seems weirdly good at choosing.

If nothing else, all of this just adds to the feeling that Euphoria season 3 is arriving at a moment when the entire cast, especially Sydney Sweeney, is busier—and bigger—than ever.

