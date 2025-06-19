Sydney Sweeney reflects on transition from childhood dreams to Hollywood

Sydney Sweeney remains the most sought-after actor in the current crop of young actors in the Hollywood film industry.

The 27-year-old actor rose to global fame following her portrayal of Cassie Howard in the hit HBO drama ‘Euphoria.’

Her performance in season 2 earned her critical acclaim and a Primetime Emmy nomination.

Sydney Sweeney has also starred in other hit projects such as ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ and ‘Barbs.’

The Hollywood star’s most recent film was 2024’s ‘Anyone But You’ in which she stars alongside Hollywood actor Glen Powell.

During a recent interview with a US media outlet, Sydney Sweeney reflected on her childhood passion of making it big in whatever she did in her life.

“My mom told me from a very young age to fall in love with as many things as possible. And so I did fall in love, again and again: I love sports. I love being outside. I was on the ski team, and I wakeboarded. I slalom ski on water. I was on the soccer team and the softball team,” she said.

The ‘Euphoria’ star added, “And then my parents got me into grappling, which is like wrestling, and kickboxing. I was the only girl at the dojo. I trained there from 13 until about 19. I fought all guys. I liked to think that if s–t went down, I might be able to step up.”

Sydney Sweeney revealed that her first acting job might be just a line on ‘Criminal Minds’ or ‘Heroes.’

“It took a little longer than five years. I really believe in the 10-year plan now. My first real job was one line on the show Criminal Minds, or maybe Heroes—I can’t remember which one was first,” the ‘Euphoria’ star said.