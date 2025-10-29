Sydney Sweeney opens up about grieving Angus Cloud and her break from ‘Euphoria’

Sydney Sweeney has reflected on one of the most difficult periods of her career, stepping away from Euphoria after the loss of her close friend and co-star, Angus Cloud.

Speaking to Variety, the 28-year-old actress, best known for playing Cassie Howard in the HBO drama, revealed that returning to the show’s set after Cloud’s passing was an emotional challenge. “It was definitely a very emotional experience to go back to a set and not have him be there with you”. Sweeney further stated, ”He was such a special person, and he was taken way too young”.

Cloud, who portrayed Fezco, died in July 2023 at the age of 25 from a drug overdose. His family later shared that he had been struggling with the loss of his father just a week before his death.

Sweeney admitted she leaned on her Euphoria family to cope. “My first call was Maude Apatow, and then Jacob Elordi, and we were all just crying on the phone together”, she said “He’ll always be part of our Euphoria family”,.

The actress reportedly took a brief step back from the series to prioritise her well-being and other projects before deciding to return for the upcoming third season, set to premiere in spring 2026.

In her personal life, Sweeney has also been making headlines for her new romance with music executive Scooter Braun. The two were first spotted together in June 2025 at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy. She has been seen on multiple outings, including Sweeney’s 28th birthday celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Read more: Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on Bond Girl Buzz