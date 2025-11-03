Sydney Sweeney overcomes betrayal through 'Euphoria' S3

Sydney Sweeney is channelling her reel-life strength into her personal life following reports of betrayal by someone close to her.

The Euphoria star, recognised as one of Hollywood’s emerging talents, has allegedly faced emotional and financial mistreatment.

According to a source speaking to Page Six, someone in Sweeney’s life “used her and took advantage of her, including financially”, which has left a significant impact on the actress.

However, her recent role as boxer Christy Martin in the upcoming biopic Christy appears to have empowered her to reclaim her strength. An insider noted, “Playing Christy gave her the power to remind herself who she is”, describing the role as a pivotal moment for the 27-year-old star.

Sweeney herself has reflected on the personal growth she experienced while portraying the legendary fighter. “Christy taught me a lot about herself”, she shared at the film’s premiere in October. “She taught me how to stand up for myself more and feel stronger in my personal life and my work life”.

The actress also emphasised the resilience she shares with Martin. “We fight our own fights in different types of rings. Check in on your friends and make sure they’re all OK”, Sweeney advised.

While the identity of the individual who wronged her remains undisclosed, Page Six recently reported that Sweeney has ended her long-term relationship with Jonathan Davino and is now rumoured to be dating music executive Scooter Braun. Her film Christy is set to hit theatres on November 7th.