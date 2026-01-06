Sydney Sweeney poised to star again in The Housemaid sequel

Filming for Sydney Sweeney’s sequel to The Housemaid is officially scheduled to start this year, while The Housemaid continues its successful run in theatres.

The Housemaid’s Secret, an adaptation of author Freida McFadden’s 2023 sequel novel, will begin production in 2026, Lionsgate confirmed on Tuesday, January 6. Sweeney and co-star Michele Morrone will reprise their roles as Millie and Enzo, respectively. Sweeney and McFadden return as executive producers, and Paul Feig is anticipated to return as director and producer.

Starring Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Brandon Sklenar, The Housemaid debuted in theatres on December 19 and has since maintained its box office viability, grossing over $133 million worldwide.

“It’s been thrilling to see audiences around the world fall in love with The Housemaid and the incredible work of our talented cast and crew,” Paul Feig said in a statement. “We’re lucky that Freida McFadden has already extended Millie’s journey on the page and that we get to work with [screenwriter] Rebecca Sonnenshine and Lionsgate to bring this next story to audiences.”

In addition to The Housemaid’s Secret, McFadden’s third novel, The Housemaid Is Watching, was released in 2024. The 28-year-old Sweeney told PEOPLE that she “would love to” reprise her role in more movies.

“I was such a huge fan of the books, so I would be just as happy as everyone else being able to see more housemaids come to life and getting to explore more of Millie,” she remarked. “She’s spicy. She is a fighter. She knows what she believes in, and she stands up for it. I love characters like that,” Sweeney continued. “I love seeing movies that have just fully embraced female rage.”

Although the books stray from Seyfried’s character, Nina, in the sequels, the actress stated that she hopes to return for at least a cameo. At the January 3 Palm Springs International Film Festival, Seyfried, 40, told Variety, “I almost guarantee that I’m gonna be some small cameo in it. … I really want to see how she keeps Nina Winchester in her pocket, because I will jump the f— back into that.”