Sydney Sweeney recalls early career pressure over brutal beauty criticism

Sydney Sweeney has opened up about her struggles with early career pressure to alter her face.

During a recent interview with Variety, published on Monday, October 27, the Euphoria star revealed that she was told to get Botox at 16.

” I have very strong eyebrow muscles. And I had someone tell me to fix my face or else I’m not going to make it. I should get Botox. I was 16!” the 28-year-ol actor shared.

Sydney Sweeney went on to express that she is still against cosmetic enhancements and vows to age naturally.

“I’ve never gotten anything done. I’m absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I’m going to age gracefully,” she added.

The actor, who often remain in headlines due to controversies, further addressed the “comparison pictures” of her making round son the social media.

“It’s really funny.. I’m like, ‘I’m 12 in that photo. Of course, I’m going to look different. I have makeup on now and I’m 15 years older,’” she added.

The Emmy-nominated actress also recalled audition story in which she was reading a scene a scene but was completely ignored, as the casting director ate a bag of chips during her performance.

” I’m in a casting and I’m reading my scene and the casting director is eating a bag of chips, and I’m like, ‘You’re not paying attention at all,’ ” Sydney Sweeney added.