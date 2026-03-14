Sydney Sweeney reveals her favourite 'date night' outfit

Sydney Sweeney discussed her favourite outfits for date nights.

Sydney Sweeney, whilst promoting her fashion brand, Syrn, talked about the speculations about her relationship rumours with music executive Scooter Braun.

She recently spoke about her style choices in an interview with Us while discussing Syrn and its products. The actor said she prefers a more relaxed look rather than dressing formally for date nights.

When asked about her “date night go-to,” Sweeney pointed to the black corset top she was wearing during the interview. She explained that the design reflects her personal approach to fashion.

She further said, “That’s why I made it, because I don’t like to get too dressed up; I’m more of a jeans girl”.

According to Sweeney, the corset design combines casual and styled elements. She said it was created to fill a gap she felt existed in her wardrobe.

“I could not find a top that made me feel hot without being too much. But this is perfect. You can tie it as tight as you want, so you can make ’em pop as much as you want! The shape is amazing.” Sweeney has also previously spoken about the qualities she looks for in a partner. In an earlier interview with Cosmopolitan, she described the type of person she would want to date.

“Athletic and outgoing and funny,” she said. “I’m a sporty girl, so someone needs to be able to climb a mountain with me, go skydiving with me. And someone who loves their family. I love myself a man.” Speculation about Sweeney’s personal life has increased in recent months, with rumours linking her to Scooter Braun. According to a report from Star Magazine, sources claimed that the pair may have started living together.

The report also stated that Braun has reportedly referred to Sweeney as his “wife”, although the relationship has not been publicly confirmed by either party. Alongside her acting career, Sweeney has continued to promote her fashion brand Syrn, modelling several of its designs while discussing the concept behind the collection.