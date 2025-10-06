Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun sweetly hold hands during NYC outing

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are not shying away to show their relationship to the world!

Over the weekend, the Euphoria star was seen holding hands with the 44-year-old music mogul as they headed to an office building in New York.

For the day out, Sydney Sweeney opted for a casual look consisting of short grey skirt and a long-sleeves striped button-up shirt.

The 28-year-old actor completed her chic look with a pair of elegant pointed-toe black heels.

For the hairstyle, Sydney Sweeney parted her long tresses in the middle as she shielded her eyes with a pair of black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Scooter Braun complemented her rumored girlfriend in a white t-shirt which he tucked into green pants and a dark cardigan.

The father-of-three elevated his look with a green and white hat covering his short dark hair, and a pair of black loafers.

Both of them appeared in great spirits as they flashed wide smiles while leaving the building later on.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun’s low-key date comes after their romantic gallery outing last week.

The couple first met over the summer at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Venetian wedding in Italy and have been together since then.