Sydney Sweeney's mom spotted in Scooter Braun's private jet

Sydney Sweeney’s mom was spotted having a ride on Scooter Braun’s private jet amid her daughter’s ongoing romance with the music mogul.

On Wednesday, Lisa Sweeney was pictured catching a flight out of Los Angeles, rocking a beige sweatshirt and wide-legged jeans with black canvas sneakers while boarding the aircraft.

The former attorney styled her hair in soft curls and was seen stepping out of a black vehicle before leading a large dog on a leash onto the plane. She also appeared to be carrying a grocery bag full of unknown items for the trip.

Lisa and her ex-husband, Steven Sweeney, welcomed Sydney and her brother, Trent, before parting ways amid the “Euphoria” star’s rise to fame.

Lisa’s ride on Braun’s private jet comes amid her daughter’s escalating romance with the businessman, though the “Christy” star recently declared she “doesn’t need a man” in her life.

“Look, I am a boss in my life,” she told Cosmopolitan last month, ahead of the launch of her steamy Syrn lingerie line.

“I take control. I go after what I want. I am confident, and I am successful, and I don’t actually need a man.”

“The Housemaid” star continued, “I’ve got myself. I’ve got an incredible group of girlfriends. I’ve got a team of badass women. That is very intimidating to a lot of guys, so a guy needs to be able to stand in that with me.”

The “Anyone But You” actress added that it “takes a very specific person who can handle the world that comes with” being in a relationship with her, and recalled dating someone she “really liked,” but who, according to him, “couldn’t handle her world.”

Calling the experience a “hard thing,” she also recalled relationship advice her mom had given her.

“The other day, my mom and I were talking about guys, and I was like, ‘Well, he’s not really my type,’” she told the magazine to which Lisa replied, “Well, maybe your type’s not working out for you, Syd.”

Sydney confessed that maybe she “needs to be open to other experiences and try not to put everything in this exact box of what I think I need.”