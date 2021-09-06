Pakistan condemns cases against family members of Syed Ali Geelani

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the registration of cases against the grieving family members of the iconic Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani by the Indian authorities, ARY NEWS reported quoting Foreign Office.

According to a statement issued from the foreign office, after denying the family the right to bury Syed Ali Shah Geelani as per his will, the Indian forces further resorted to harassing the family of Syed Ali Shah Geelani by registering cases against them on trumped-up charges.

It said that India’s mistreatment of Geelani’s family is part of its agenda to force Kashmiris to prevent them from demanding the exercise of their inalienable right to self-determination, but it will never succeed, as the resolve of the Kashmiri people is getting strengthened with the passing of every day.

The foreign office urged the international community to take serious note of this unprecedented repression, and the persisting systematic human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and hold India to account for its inhuman, unjust and illegal actions.

Previously, Prime Minister Imran Khan also termed the forced burial of Kashmir Freedom Movement icon and Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani and registration of cases against his family by Indian authorities as shameful.

Taking to Twitter from his personal handle, the prime minister termed the attempt as shameful while sharing the details published in the Indian media.

He said that snatching the body of the 92-year-old Syed Ali Geelani, one of the most respected and principled Kashmiri leaders, and then registering cases against his family is just another shameful example of India’s descent into fascism under the Nazi-inspired RSS-BJP government.