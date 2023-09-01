Syed Ali Gilani being remembered on his 2nd death anniversary

SRINAGAR: The second martyrdom anniversary of veteran Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Gilani is being observed today.

In this connection, a massive march, called by All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by other organizations, will be conducted towards Hyderpora in Srinagar, to pay tribute to the icon of Kashmir resistance movement, Syed Ali Gilani.

Syed Ali Gilani embraced martyrdom in the custody of Indian police on September 01, 2021 at his Hyderpora residence where he remained under house detention for over a decade.

Imams and ulema will remember the veteran leader in their special prayers at mosques.

The Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world will hold protest demonstrations to draw attention of the international community towards the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory.

APHC-AJK chapter will hold a seminar in Islamabad while rallies will be taken out in Muzaffarabad and other parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, to remember the contribution and sacrifices of Syed Ali Gilani for the Kashmir freedom movement.