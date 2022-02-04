Syed Arez Ahmed’s message for wife Hiba Bukhari wins social media

Actor Syed Arez Ahmed penned a heartfelt note for his celebrity-wife Hiba Bukhari in their latest pictures on Instagram.

The Mere Apne actor shared a picture of him helping the Wedding Virus star climb the stairs on the social media application. He wrote that his wife doesn’t need any support but he has come for helping her.

“Jaanta hun apko saharay ki zaroorat nahi mein bus sath dainay aya hun (I know that you don’t need any support but I have come to help you), he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arez Ahmed (@imarezahmed)

The picture got thousands of like from the application’s users. They had some heartwarming messages for the lovely duo.

“Kese dil jeet lete ho yaar aap ❤️ (How can you win hearts),” a comment read while another user wrote that they were a gorgeous couple and the picture had a great caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arez Ahmed (@imarezahmed)

It is pertinent to mention that Syed Arez Ahmed had exchanged rings with Hiba Bukhari in December 2021. She had written a similar statement while making her engagement news public.

The celebrity revealed that she was uncomfortable holding her fiancé’s hand in one of their projects, adding she is glad to remain and fall for him later.

In pictures: Hiba Bukhari, Syed Arez Ahmed enjoy a getaway to Sri Lanka

The Berukhi star stated that she was optimistic about spending her life with her fiancé. She thanked him to be there for her when she could not hold onto herself.

They got hitched tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony in January this year.

Comments