Showbiz actor Syed Jibran recalled the incident when he was shaken after being slapped by Sajal Aly on the sets.

During a recent outing at a digital chat show, the ‘Khudgarz’ actor spoke about the incident when he was slapped by the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ star, not just once but twice on the sets of Yasir Nawaz directorial ‘Chup Raho’.

Upon being asked about his experience of working with Aly, Jibran revealed that the two were filming for the serial in 2014 when for a scene the protagonist had to slap him on his face. “As soon as I turned around after getting the cue, Sajal slapped me, and it was so hard that I was shaken like a child. I was startled,” the actor told the host.

He further narrated, “Yasir Nawaz who was sitting (in the director’s chair) burst into laughter. He called me, showed me the take and questioned ‘How am I supposed to use this? You are shaken by the slap from such a petite girl’, to which I was like ‘Yasir bhai, that was quite a hard slap’.”

Additionally, the actor also advised the viewers to avoid being slapped by Aly, as she might come across as diminutive but has a strong hand which slaps hard.

It is pertinent to mention that ARY Digital’s superhit serial ‘Chup Raho’ followed the story of Rameen (Sajal Aly) who was subjected to assault by her brother-in-law Numair (Syed Jibran) and was forced into silence by her close ones. The drama serial written by Samira Fazal also starred heartthrob Feroze Khan, Arjuman Rahim, and Shaheen Khan in pivotal roles.

