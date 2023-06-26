Pakistan Digital Awards named Synite Digital as Pakistan’s Digital Agency of the Year 2022-23

Synite Digital, a resourceful venture of the Synergy Group and one of Pakistan’s largest integrated media communication companies has been named Pakistan’s Digital Agency of the Year for 2022-23 at the prestigious Pakistan Digital Awards (PDA) ceremony, marking their second consecutive win.

The PDA engages a highly distinguished panel of experts to evaluate and rank the best campaigns in the country. This jury comprises many Digital Transformation experts, Marketing chiefs, leading executives in corporate communications and social media management, along with Chief Technology Officers from the most prestigious enterprises.

Ahmed H. Kapadia, Chairman and CEO of Synergy Group, congratulated the Synite team and stated, “Synite has continued its winning streak, as it also won multiple accolades at last year’s Pakistan Digital Awards ceremony in 2022. The work speaks for itself – the ideation capabilities, brand-building mindset, digital expertise, and executional excellence are what make Synite stand out from the others. We are committed to quality and excellence, and I thank all the local and multinational brands for trusting Team Synite.”

At the Pakistan Digital Awards, Synite Digital achieved outstanding success, receiving a total of eight awards. Their accomplishments ranged from winning Best Digital Agency of the Year and Best Digital Media Team of the Year to securing victories in various campaign-specific categories. They demonstrated their creative prowess with awards for Best Social Media Campaign on Instagram, for Suzuki Pakistan’s “My Suzuki My Story,” and on Twitter, for KFC’s “Feel Good.” Synite’s strategic initiatives were recognized with the Best Accelerator Program award for the Standard Chartered Bank Women in Tech campaign and the Best Digital Trading Team Award for Domino’s Pakistan. Furthermore, their innovative solutions were acknowledged with the Best Payment Technology/Solution Provider award for Faysal Bank’s Payoneer campaign.

In a remarkable dual triumph at the Pakistan Digital Awards, Synergy Group’s creative powerhouse, Synergy Advertising, received two prestigious accolades. As one of Pakistan’s pioneering ATL agencies that has successfully undergone digital transformation, the agency stood out with its exceptional work. Their creativity shone through in the Short Form Web Video category with a compelling campaign for HABIBMETRO Bank during Pakistan’s Independence Day, and they showcased their global influence by winning the Best Global Reach category with the State Bank of Pakistan’s Roshan Digital Account Campaign.

Last year, at the PDA 2022 ceremony, Synite won seven coveted awards, including Digital Agency of the Year, Best Social Media (for Shell Pakistan’s campaign), Best Digital Trade Award (for Domino’s), Best CSR Campaign (for KFC), Best Short Web Video (for Suzuki), and Best Small Budget Digital Campaign and Best E-Commerce Award (for Faysal Bank). Over the years, Synite has also received two Effie Awards and other significant honors.

About Pakistan Digital Awards

Pakistan Digital Awards has also created the Digi Databox, a platform engaging more than 3,000 high-performance digital organizations and reputable agencies operating in the digital world. The award categories at PDA include the App & Web-Enabled Market Award, Best Animation of the Year, Best Banking Tech, Content Marketing, Digital API, CSR Campaign, Digital Customer Service, Digital Innovation, Digital Marketing, Digital Start-Up, E-Commerce App, Emerging Technology, Global Reach, High Impact, Integrated Media Strategy, Lifestyle App, Omni-Channel, FinTech, Data Solutions, Cloud Computing, and Social Media Influencers, among others.