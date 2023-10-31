Synite Digital Pakistan Wins Four Dragons Awards at the Prestigious 2023 Dragons of Asia Marketing Communications Industry Awards in Malaysia

KARACHI: Synite Digital, Pakistan’s Digital Agency of the Year for the past two consecutive years (2022 & 2023) has made a resounding mark on the global stage by clinching four prestigious awards at the 2023 Dragons of Asia Marketing Communications Industry Awards Programme.

The awards were presented during a glittering ceremony that celebrated the very best work carried out across Asia and marked the 11th year of recognition within Malaysia.

The Dragons of Asia Awards have been a beacon of excellence for 23 years, identifying and showcasing the finest achievements in the marketing communications industry. Pakistan’s Synite Digital remarkable accomplishment at this year’s awards cements its reputation as a powerhouse of creativity and innovation in the field.

The accolades won by Synite Digital Pakistan include:

2023 Dragons of Asia:

● Bronze Award in the category of Best Use of Media for the “Ehtiyat Banay Hifazat” campaign for Shell Pakistan.

● Black Dragon for Best Small Budget Campaign for the “SC Women In Tech” campaign for Standard Chartered Pakistan

2023 Dragons of Pakistan:

● Bronze Award in the category of Best Brand Building and/or Awareness Campaign for the “Ehtiyat Banay Hifazat” campaign for Shell Pakistan.

● Black Dragon for the Best Digital Campaign for the “Feel Good Real Good” campaign for KFC Pakistan.

“We are thrilled to have our work recognized and celebrated on such a grand scale at the 2023 Dragons of Asia Awards. These awards are a testament to the dedication, creativity, and hard work of our talented team. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of marketing communications and continuing to deliver exceptional campaigns for our clients,” said Ahmed Kapadia, Group Chairman.

Continuing their winning streak, having been named Pakistan’s Digital Agency of the Year for the past two years (2022 & 2023) and Pakistan’s Digital Media Agency of the Year in 2023, the international quartet of Dragon Awards bestowed upon Synite Digital Pakistan stands as a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to media innovation, creativity, and its relentless pursuit of excellence.

Synite Digital Pakistan’s innovative and impactful campaigns have not only captured the attention of industry peers but have also resonated with audiences far and wide. With these awards, the agency is well-positioned to continue setting new benchmarks in the marketing communications sphere.