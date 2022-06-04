Synite Digital wins Agency of the Year title at Pakistan Digital Awards

Synite Digital has swept the board by bagging seven awards at the Pakistan Digital Awards including the Agency of the Year title.

Synite Digital is a marketing and advertising agency which provides services including strategy and consulting, social media management and creativity and experience design.

After winning the title, the agency said, “We are deeply humbled by this tremendous achievement made possible by the entire team’s stupendous efforts.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Synite Digital (@synitedigital)

According to the official website, the digital firm delivers truly transformative and personalized experiences for businesses of all types.

“Our integrated portfolio of expertise is constantly evolving to bring multidisciplinary creative thinking to all our communication touchpoints,” it reads.

Pakistan Digital Awards

Pakistan Digital Awards is an independent and free of influence platform. The Pakistan Digital Awards recognize the very best in digital platforms and talent across the country, as well as the rewarding websites, apps and bloggers to reflect the online world that public, private and third sector organizations now inhabit, trade and communication.

BrandE launched the Pakistan Digital Awards in 2017, to make a positive contribution toward the development of brand positioning in the era of digital.

Comments