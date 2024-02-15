Syra Yousuf shares pictures with her Galentines

A-list actor Syra Yousuf has shared a bunch of aww-dorable pictures with her Galentines this Valentine’s Day.

Not Valentine’s, it was a Galentine’s for actor Syra Yousuf this year, who celebrated the day with her favourite girls.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday evening, Yousuf posted a three-picture gallery of her cosy celebration with her girls, including her daughter, Nooreh, as well as her niece and her step-daughter, Zahra.

“My favourite gals, My Galentine,” she wrote in the caption of the picture post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syra Yousuf (@sairoz)

The now-viral pictures received a huge response from her millions of followers with likes and praising comments for the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor, particularly for her grace and love towards her stepdaughter.

“Can we get a course on how to be Syra?” a social user requested in the comments section, while another follower wrote, “Howww like howw? How do you do this. Mashallah this is soo inspiring ❤️ so much positivity and love in one person 😍 Winning hearts 💕”

Pertinent to note here that star kid Syeda Zahra Sabzwari was born to celebrity couple Shehroz Sabzwari and his second wife Sadaf Kanwal in 2022.

Meanwhile, Nooreh, 9, is the first and only child of Sabzwari and his ex-wife Yousuf. They parted ways in 2020.

