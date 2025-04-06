Syria’s chemical weapons sites: A global security threat

A recent report from the United States indicates more than 100 chemical weapons sites in Syria, a significant number of which remain undetectable through satellite surveillance.

These sites were likely used for research, manufacturing, and storage of nerve agents such as sarin, chlorine, and mustard gas.

Some locations are believed to be hidden in caves or other difficult-to-reach areas, making their identification and destruction a significant challenge.

A team from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) recently visited Syria to assess the remnants of the Assad-era chemical weapons program.

Inspectors were granted access to previously unseen production and storage locations, some of which had been looted or bombed. The OPCW team was provided with security escorts and had unfettered access to sites and personnel.

This marks a dramatic shift from previous years, when Syrian officials under Assad stonewalled OPCW inspectors.

Experts warn that the unsecured nature of these chemical weapons sites could allow militant groups to gain access, posing a regional and global security concern. The chemical agents stored at these sites include:

Sarin gas – A nerve agent that can be fatal within minutes.

– A nerve agent that can be fatal within minutes. Chlorine gas – Causes severe burns and respiratory failure.

– Causes severe burns and respiratory failure. Mustard gas – Burns the eyes and skin and fills the lungs with fluid.

During a March visit to The Hague, Syria’s foreign minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani pledged to destroy any remnants of the Assad-era chemical weapons program and comply with international law.

The OPCW is pushing for full access to inspect the chemical weapons sites and determine the condition of potential stockpiles. Intelligence from member countries, non-profit groups, and independent researchers has shaped the current estimate of over 100 sites.

The new Syrian government faces a major test in securing and dismantling these weapons. The OPCW’s efforts to gain full access to all suspected sites remain ongoing. The risk of chemical weapons falling into the wrong hands continues to be a global security concern.