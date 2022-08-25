Syria says two wounded in Israeli air strikes

DAMASCUS: Syria said Thursday two civilians were wounded in a series of Israeli air strikes on the western Hama and Tartus regions, state news agency SANA reported.

“Around 7:15 pm (1615 GMT) our air defences faced an Israeli attack coming from the sea, in the southwest of the Tartus area,” SANA said, reporting that most of the missiles fired had been intercepted.

It said two civilians were wounded in the strikes, and reported several fires.

Earlier, the news agency had reported Syrian air defences were “facing enemy targets in the sky” in Massyaf in the Hama region.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes were targeting a militia, causing “several casualties”.

“Israeli strikes targeted positions and depots of arms and ammunition of militias,” said the Britain-based war monitor, which has an extensive network of sources inside Syria.

It reported multiple heavy explosions that sparked fires and resulted in “several victims”. A Syrian air force officer is also reported missing, it said.

There was no immediate response from Israel.

Comments